ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Almost six years after a multi-million dollar restoration, the State of Tennessee appears on track to fund the construction of a new visitor center at the Sabine Hill Historic Site in Elizabethton.

A budget amendment passed by the Tennessee House of Representatives Wednesday includes a capital outlay appropriation of $2.5 million dollars for a visitor center at the historic site which is part of the Sycamore Shoals State Park.

That’s funding that was not in Governor Bill Lee’s original budget request.

The 1818 federal-style home in West Elizabethton was built by the widow of General Nathaniel Taylor, a leading figure in the War of 1812.

The wood-frame home came close to demolition, but residents stepped in and led the charge for the State to purchase the home and allocated funding for its restoration. When that project finished in November 2017, the home opened for tours. But there was no state funding for a visitor’s center or accessible restrooms for those who come to tour the house and learn about early American history.

State Senator Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) told News Channel 11 the budget would be voted on Thursday, and he said he’s optimistic it will pass with the additional funding intact.