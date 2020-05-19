Six Ballad hospitals among 29 receiving COVID-19 financial impact grants

WJHL – Hancock County Hospital and Johnson County Hospital each will receive $500,000 of state money, the largest available amount, through the Tennessee “Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grants” program.

Gov. Bill Lee’s administration announced the funds today. $10 million total is going to 29 hospitals in 28 counties, including six Ballad Health hospitals. Applicants had to demonstrate they were actively pursuing available federal relief.

“Our small and rural hospitals play a critical role in their communities, providing both necessary care to patients and good-paying jobs to residents, and we’re proud to support these hospitals through such unprecedented times,” Lee was quoted as saying in a news release.

Ballad hospitals will receive a total of $1,659,635. Hawkins County Memorial is receiving $250,000, and Sycamore Shoals, Unicoi County and Franklin Woods Community hospitals each will receive $136,545.

The news release says the funding will help “bridge funding gaps created by reduced patient volumes while federal funds become available.”