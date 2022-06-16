ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A silent protest was held at the Hawkins County Board of Education meeting Thursday evening in support of a woman who has filed a lawsuit against the school system claiming her son faced racially-motivated harassment and retaliation from school administrators.

The lawsuit was filed last month by the mother of a Church Hill Middle School eighth-grader.

Supporters who showed up at the meeting said they want families of bullying victims to know they are not alone.

“Well, the things that are going on are actually happening in a lot of surrounding counties in East Tennessee,” said Shavon Lovell, president of the Hamblen County NAACP. “Right now we’ve attended multiple sit-ins in a lot of counties, it’s a lot of racial issues that our children are facing.”

Hawkins County Schools Director Matt Hixon told News Channel 11 last month that the school system is aware of the lawsuit and denied the allegations.