Sinking Creek Baptist Church holds fundraiser for historic log church

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sinking Creek Baptist Church held a fundraising concert Saturday night.

The church was founded in 1772 and is the oldest church in Tennessee.

The benefit concert was to raise money for a restoration project of the original church building.

The cost in restoring the old church is around $100,000.

“Right now, it’s not in the shape that we need it to be in to both host tourists, but also to have services in the future,” said Pastor Jayson Hoagland, “we would love to have that.”

Several generations of church members participated in Saturday night’s event.