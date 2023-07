COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is working a crash on Interstate 81 southbound near mile marker 60 in Sullivan County.

According to TDOT’s SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash involves one vehicle and the right lane is closed as of 2:40 p.m. Traffic is backed up for several miles, according to the TDOT map.

Updates will be provided as they become available.