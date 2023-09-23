GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 southbound had the left lane closed in Greene County for around an hour, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The crash was the second in that stretch of the interstate that took place on Saturday.

The crash took place near near mile marker 28 on I-81 south, and the TDOT SmartWay Map showed the left lane was closed at 1:10 p.m.

TDOT said all lanes have since reopened and the map shows traffic is moving.