JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Simple Elegance Bridal Show took place at the Jonesborough Visitors Center on Sunday, where brides and grooms-to-be had a plethora of inspiration and resources for their weddings.

Mary Grace and Matthew Wooten are co-founders of the bridal show. They told News Channel 11 that the event had vendors for all aspects of wedding planning.

“We have vendors from all categories,” Matthew said. “You know, everything you might need, from venues to gowns, cakes, caterers, wedding planners, etcetera [are] here. And we’d love to connect those vendors to brides and grooms-to-be.”

Along with dozens of vendors to speak with, the event hosted prize giveaways, cake sampling and refreshments.

“It’s a fun time to come out to win prizes, sample cake and catering, and have some drinks–not alcohol–but you know, have something to drink, and communicate with the vendors, play the games, get a swag bag at the show,” Matthew said. “It’s just a fun day.”