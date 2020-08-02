Simple Elegance Bridal Show hosting wedding giveaway

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Simple Elegance Bridal Show along with other Tri-Cities wedding professionals aren’t allowing the COVID-19 pandemic to halt the power of love.

The giveaway will be similar to that of an HGTV Dream Home contest, according Mary Grace Wooten, the bridal shower organizer.

“We’ll give two or three choices for people to pick from every week,” Wooten said. “For example, we will give our social media followers a rustic chic or modern romantic theme to choose from. Whatever they pick, we’ll give them the next choice that follows based on their previous choice and so on.”

The wedding giveaway includes the venue of Allandale Mansion in Kingsport, a wedding cake by Cakes by Lillian, catering for up to 25 people by Food City, two photographers, Southern Grace Studios and Through His Eyes Photography, a DJ from Musicality Mobile DJ Service, video invitations from The Video Guy, flowers from Simply Yours, and decoration and china by Venue Decor and More.

The Bristol Bridal Shop Station will give the bride a wedding gown valued up to $500 and a formal dress for the honeymoon, reception, or shower valued up to $100.

Starr Creations will do the bride’s hair and makeup. The groom will wear a tux from Moon Tuxedo.

These giveaways are expected to launch in September.

Those interested in registering should go to the Simple Elegance Bridal Show on September 20 at the Heritage in Jonesborough from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to submit an entry to be eligible.

More information can be found on the Simple Elegance Bridal Show Facebook page.