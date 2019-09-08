Simple Elegance Bridal Show happening this afternoon in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you’re planning a wedding for the near future, you don’t want to miss out on the Simple Elegance Bridal Show happening today.

Soon-to-be-married couples and their guests are invited to the simple elegance bridal show at The Heritage in Jonesborough.

We can hardly wait to see you at the Simple Elegance Bridal Show today! We have a lot of prizes for you as well as… Posted by Simple Elegance Bridal Show on Sunday, September 8, 2019

Those who attend will get to see vendors from across the region, have a chance to win door prizes and more.

Tickets are $6 at the door, or you can save money by buying them at Simple Elegance Bridal Show’s website.

The show is happening Sunday from 1-4 p.m.