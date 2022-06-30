JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver alert for a Johnson City man.

The TBI is asking for public assistance finding Dale Covington, 77. Covington is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 170 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes.

Dale has a medical condition that may impair his ability to safely return without assistance, according to the alert.

(Photo: TBI)

The TBI says Covington was last seen wearing a blue, plaid, button-down t-shirt with blue/gray pants. He may be traveling in a 2014 white Toyota Prius with Tennessee plate T2599B.

Anyone with information is asked to call Johnson City police at 423-434-6125 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.