Silver Alert issued for Sullivan Co. man & woman

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for two missing people in Sullivan County.

A tweet from the TBI states that Lana and James Jackson both have a medical condition that could prevent them from getting home on their own.

Lana Jackson, 75, is described as having blue eyes and brown hair. The TBI states she is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

James Jackson, 81, has brown hair and blue eyes. According to the TBI, he is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 131 pounds.

The Jacksons could be traveling in a 2015 blue Ford Escape with TN tag IDP8886, according to the TBI.

