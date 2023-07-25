SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Sullivan County.

According to the TBI, the alert was issued for 82-year-old John Hammond on behalf of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Hammond reportedly has a medical condition that could impair his ability to return home safely.

Hammond is described as a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is six feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

The TBI reports he may be driving a 2015 maroon Honda CRV with Tennessee tag 261BHDK. Hammond was last seen in the area of Tri State Lime Road in Blountville on Thursday.

Anyone who sees Hammond or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-279-7330 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.