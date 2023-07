JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Johnson City man.

The agency says Ronald “Rocky” Johnson has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely without assistance.

Johnson may be traveling in a silver 2005 Toyota Camry with Tennessee tag BNX 3274, according to the TBI.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s location is asked to call Johnson City police at 423-434-6125 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.