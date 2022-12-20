UPDATE: Catherine Honan has been found safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Previous:

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Greeneville woman.

According to the TBI, 68-year-old Catherine Honan was last seen near North Irish Street in Greeneville.

Honan was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and black sweatpants. She is 5-foot-2-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has grey hair and blue eyes.

The TBI says Honan has a condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Greeneville police at 423-639-7111 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.