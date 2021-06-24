Silver Alert issued for missing Greene County man

Jimmy Aytes (Photo: TBI)

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man from Greene County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 34-year-old Jimmy Aytes.

Aytes was last seen Tuesday wearing a black “Roll Tide” t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department says Aytes has a medical condition and is believed to be without his medication.

He is described a being 6-foot-1 and 262 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Aytes’ whereabouts is asked to call 423-798-1800 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

