Silver Alert issued for missing Greene County man

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man from Greene County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 34-year-old Jimmy Aytes.

Aytes was last seen Tuesday wearing a black “Roll Tide” t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department says Aytes has a medical condition and is believed to be without his medication.

He is described a being 6-foot-1 and 262 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Aytes’ whereabouts is asked to call 423-798-1800 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

🚨 A SILVER Alert has been issued on behalf of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office for 34-year-old Jimmy Aytes . He was last seen on June 22nd.



Jimmy is 6’1”, weighs 262 lbs, and has brown hair, brown eyes.

If you know where Jimmy Aytes is, call (423) 798-1800. pic.twitter.com/HOCzVAxPRe — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 24, 2021