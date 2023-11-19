BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from Bean Station.

Homer Lovin, 82, was last seen at his home in Bean Station, wearing a blue flannel shirt, blue jeans and a black camo hat on Friday, November 17, the TBI said. He is 5’5″ tall, weighs 128 pounds and had gray hair and brown eyes.

Homer Lovin (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

He was driving a 1995 white Toyota Carola with the Tennessee tag 973 BKFC.

According to the TBI, Lovin has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

Anyone who see’s Lovin or knows where he may be is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 865-828-3337.