BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from Bean Station.
Homer Lovin, 82, was last seen at his home in Bean Station, wearing a blue flannel shirt, blue jeans and a black camo hat on Friday, November 17, the TBI said. He is 5’5″ tall, weighs 128 pounds and had gray hair and brown eyes.
He was driving a 1995 white Toyota Carola with the Tennessee tag 973 BKFC.
According to the TBI, Lovin has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
Anyone who see’s Lovin or knows where he may be is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 865-828-3337.