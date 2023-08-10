JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Johnson City woman.

Mary Beam, 65, was last seen Monday after being discharged from a local hospital, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

She was reportedly wearing a black jacket, red shirt, and black sweatpants with pink stripes.

According to the TBI, Beam has a medical condition that may impair her ability to safely return home.

Anyone who sees her is encouraged to call Johnson City police at 423-434-6107 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.