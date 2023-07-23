JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennesee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Johnson City Police Department are asking the public for help in locating 81-year-old Kendred Young.

A release from the JCPD said Young is a white male that’s 5’10” and 185 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Young was last seen on Saturday in the area of East Oakland Avenue in Johnson City, the release states. He was wearing a solid blue button-up shirt and blue jeans with tennis shoes. The release said he may be traveling in a 2007 white Ford F250 with Tennessee tag number 882BHRR.

Young has a medical condition that could impair his ability to return home safely on his own, according to the release.

If anyone has information regarding Young’s whereabouts, contact the JCPD at 423-434-2509 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.