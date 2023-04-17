Photo courtesy of the TBI

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Greene County man.

Authorities are trying to locate Edwin Bowen, 73.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), Bowen’s medical condition may impair his ability to return home safely.

Bowen may be driving a green 2001 Dodge Van 1500 with a Vietnam veteran specialty plate reading 7V744.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.