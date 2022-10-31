GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Greene County man.

The TBI is trying to find Walter Pierce, 79.

According to the TBI, Pierce has a medical condition that may impair his ability to make it home safely without assistance.

Authorities believe Pierce may be driving a white 2013 Buick Encore with Tennessee tag 5DP 2303 with an Air Med sticker next to the license plate.

(Photo: TBI)

The TBI says he may be in the Kernersville or Winston-Salem area in North Carolina.

Anyone with information on Pierce’s whereabouts is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.