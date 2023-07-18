Photo courtesy of the TBI

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is asking for help locating a missing woman from Johnson City.

According to the TBI, the agency issued a Silver Alert for Sheryl Frost, 77, on behalf of the Johnson City Police Department.

Frost reportedly has a medical condition that could impair her ability to return home safely.

The TBI stated Tuesday morning that Frost may be driving a white 2015 Jeep Patriot with a Tennessee tag 429 BJMD.

Anyone with information on Frost’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Johnson City police at 423-434-6160.