Silent auction held for non-profit providing therapeutic art to veterans

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A silent auction took place on Friday and will continue on Saturday for a local non-profit dedicated to veterans.

The Warrior’s Canvas & Veterans Art Center in Jonesborough provides therapeutic art to veterans and their families. The organization also assists those with PTSD and other war-related trauma by providing a healing environment and more.

The group is holding a silent auction featuring art painted by local veterans.

The auction will continue Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Texas Burrito in Jonesborough, located at 109 Courthouse Square.