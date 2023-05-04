JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After the announcement of a brick-and-mortar location of the regional hit Auntie Ruth’s Doughnuts & Pretzels coming to Johnson City, a newly-placed sign says the business is coming to Lyle Street.

From Rockin 4M Sausage Co. & Grill to Surf N Brew Oyster Bar, 612 Lyle Street’s Suite 101 has played host to several ambitious local businesses. Now Auntie Ruth’s, an undisputed local hit, is laying claim to the location.

A late April post from the business said the Auntie Ruth’s food trailer was shutting down with a brick-and-mortar replacement in Johnson City and threw out summer 2023 as a tentative start date. No further updates have been released, and News Channel 11 has reached out to Auntie Ruth’s representatives for more information.

In the meantime, the business’s location in Limestone is still open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.