ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – History buffs celebrated the anniversary of a notable battle at Sycamore Shoals State Park on Sunday.

‘The Siege of Fort Watauga’ consisted of around 150 historical re-enactors and visitors were able to have an 18th-century experience. Guests could check out some forts, camps and colonial merchants.

“A lot of historical events took place here. You know, heck America was founded here and this type of government was founded here really when you come right down to it,” said vendor Dave Kazmark.

This was the 27th year that the event has been held.