Sidewalk widening project to start Monday in Bristol, TN

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – On-street parking on 6th Street will be blocked off starting Monday, July 8, according to City of Bristol, Tennessee officials.

Parking will be blocked off as work starts of a sidewalk-widening project designed to accommodate outdoor dining in the downtown district.

City crews will begin preparing the site on Monday for a private contractor to widen the west side of 6th Street between Shelby and State streets.

The new sidewalk will be about five-feet wider than the current one in place.

Crews say the road will remain open for traffic but people are asked to use caution.

Crews say when the project is completed, the travel lane on the south end of the street will be shifted to the opposite side with fewer on-street parking options.

Structures will also be installed to make it possible to close the street for special events.

For any questions, call (423) 989-5585 or email jchandler@bristoltn.org