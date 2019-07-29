Shutdown Pitching Helps the Twins Avoid the Sweep Against the Bucs

Elizabethton scores four runs in the third and holds on for a 4-3 victory over Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) After scoring a combined four runs in the first two games of the series, the Twins bounced back by avoiding the sweep with a 4-3 victory over the Pirates Sunday night at Boyce Cox Field.

Twins manager Ray Smith knows his squad is going to have to battle night in and night out.

“All the teams in this league are comparable, there’s not one team that just dominates everybody else, they’re just going to be dog fights and stuff and we didn’t expect anything different from this series at all,” Smith said.

“We scored four runs in that one inning and that’s more runs we scored in the previous two games. They threw some pretty good arms at us and of course they got some bats and some speed, so they got a good club.”

Elizabethton kicks off it series against Burlington on Monday, while Bristol has the day off.