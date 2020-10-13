Shots fired investigation leads to six arrests on active warrants in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — No injuries were reported after shots were fired from a moving vehicle, but the investigation into the incident led to six people being arrested on active warrants, according to a report by the Kingsport Police Department.

Kingsport officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Police say they reviewed video footage by a neighbor that showed a two-door silver or white vehicle from which seven rounds were fired at an apartment while the vehicle was traveling east on Cherokee Village Drive.

After watching the video, an officer observed two apparent bullet holes in the apartment building.

According to police, a resident of the apartment building, Samantha Greer, approached police and said she was asleep and did not hear any gunshots.

Officers discovered that Greer was wanted on an arrest warrant out of Wise County, Virginia and took her into custody.

Police say Greer gave them permission to check the apartment to make sure no one inside was injured. Officers found eight individuals inside the apartment and say none of them reported any injuries.

According to the police department, officers checked the individuals for warrants and ended up arresting five of them: Anthony Ratliff, Travis Hickam, and James Carter who were wanted by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and Lauren Paugh and Tia Woliver for warrants out of Scott County, Virginia.

The police report did not reveal the nature of the arrest warrants.

Police say they made contact with the complainant who said she heard multiple gunshots and dropped to the floor in order to protect herself.