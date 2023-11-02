JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two adults and one juvenile have been arrested after shots were fired at a Johnson City gas station early Thursday, according to police.

The Johnson City Police Department announced Thursday night that George Bray, of Johnson City, and an unnamed juvenile were arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and three counts of reckless endangerment.

Police also arrested Tina Bray and charged her with accessory after the fact.

A release from the JCPD states officers responded to a gas station in the 100 block of South Broadway Street around midnight Thursday after receiving reports of a shooting.

After arriving, investigators reportedly determined that while shots had been fired, no one was hit by gunfire. The JCPD said the shots appeared to have been fired outside of the gas station.

George Bray is being held on a $100,000 bond and Tina Bray is being held on a $5,000 bond at the Washington County Detention Center, according to the police department. The juvenile was taken to the Upper East Tennessee Regional Juvenile Detention Center.