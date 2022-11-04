JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Burt Kordamiri stepped to the register at Italian Pizza Pub to ring up a carryout order.

“How are you today?” he asked a familiar customer. “I’m doin’ good — I thought you retired,” the man responded.

“I was, but my retirement didn’t go too far,” Kordamiri replied with a laugh. “I’m back now.”

“Well, it’s good to see you back,” the customer said. “At least you’re smiling about it.”

Burt Kordamiri says the secrets to a great pizza lie in the crust, the sauce and the cheese — and the hands. (WJHL photo)

The fact that Kordamiri’s “retirement” didn’t last long has been enough to put smiles on the faces of people like Chris Duncan, who stopped in for a “New York slice” at the iconic spot at 807 W. Walnut Street.

Kordamiri was the proprietor for about 35 years before selling the business in late 2021.

“Burt fixes the best pizza,” Duncan said. “It’s just hands down the best pizza in Johnson City. Perfect New York slice.”

Kordamiri returned in October after the low-key, iconic spot had closed earlier in the summer. The native of Iran and East Tennessee State University graduate began running the place in 1983 when it was called Italian Village and took sole ownership several years later.

“The guys who owned Italian Village in the mall had this place and before then it was Henry’s chicken and pizza, pasta,” Kordamiri said.

With a shining pot of pizza sauce at his elbow and well-worn ovens behind him, Kordamiri chuckled about his short hiatus. He’d been having shoulder issues and was ready to slow down a bit and watch his twin son and daughter finish high school.

Burt and Mahkie Kordamiri are back on West Walnut Street in Johnson City, where they have been fixtures for years, after a brief retirement from Italian Pizza Pub. (WJHL photo)

“My retirement didn’t go that long,” he said. “I think I had the shortest retirement. It’s nice to see all my old customers. They’ve been coming here for so long and they are happy now to see me.”

The love was mutual, he said.

“I missed the people, the customers. I had three generations [of] people coming here and [eating]. So many people [in] this area which have supported me for years, I want to thank them for it and that’s why mostly I missed it.”

“I had the people who used to go to college in the ’80s, they come and ate here, then their son come to school here, their daughter come to school here, they brought them and introduced them — and then they brought their grandchildren. Three generations, that’s nice.”

Kordamiri said he doesn’t plan to fix what wasn’t broken before he stepped away — a lineup of standard Neapolitan style pizza, a specialty deep dish Sicilian style that customers say is worth the extra wait and a typical array of several standard Italian staples.

“What makes the pizza good is the crust, the sauce and also the cheese you use,” he said without divulging any secrets. “And the oven has something to do with it, and this oven makes a good crispy crust.”

Kordamiri credited Will Martin, who bought the business but leased the building from him, for providing some upgrades during Kordamiri’s absence.

Nothing fancy in the furnishings — but the pub lets its food do the talking. (WJHL photo)

Kordamiri and his wife and business partner Makhi reopened the restaurant on Oct. 20. They’re also operating the “Pub Out Back” in a connected part of the building. Once a busy stopover for touring bands, the Pub Out Back is hosting karaoke from 7-10 Wednesday nights and offers beer and a kind of sports pub atmosphere for now.

“We’re planning to bring bands too,” Kordamiri said. “Not the huge ones. Some acoustic acts.”

The Pub Outback will host its first open mic night on Nov. 15.

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Friday and opens for dinner only on Saturdays.

Duncan works at Harman Ice, which is just a stone’s throw from the “IPP,” as the regulars know it. The proximity brought him over for his first slice a decade ago. Now Harman is relocating, but that won’t signal the end of Duncan’s lunch trips to 807 W. Walnut.

“We gotta come see Burt. Eat this great pizza.”