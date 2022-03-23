JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A growing number of area businesses have signed on to an effort to help a non-profit that aids Ukrainians and has ties to the region.

The “Eat, Drink and Make A Difference” campaign runs Friday through Sunday and is the brainchild of Nelly Ostrovsky, a Kyiv-area native who moved to Johnson City in 1990 as a young woman. Proceeds will go directly to “United Help Ukraine,” a D.C.-based non-profit Ostrovsky’s sister-in-law established after the conflict in Eastern Ukraine started in 2014.

A number of restaurants, shops and venues are participating. In addition to agreeing to contribute some element of their proceeds, each business will display a poster (or more than one) with information about the campaign and a QR code patrons can scan to make a direct donation of their own.

High Voltage, a downtown Kingsport venue that also includes an ax-throwing area, will donate one dollar to United Help Ukraine for every draft beer they pour this Friday and Saturday.

“I think more importantly, we’ll have the posters with QR codes here and at the Axe House, we’ll have donation boxes,” co-owner Anne Greenfield told News Channel 11 Wednesday.

A Facebook banner design for the United Help Ukraine fundraiser this weekend created by local artist Samantha Steadman.

Artisans Village, a downtown Johnson City fair trade store, will donate half of the proceeds from its Thistle Farms line of lotions and beauty products. That line itself supports women who have been victims of human trafficking.

Wheeler’s bagels is producing blue and yellow giant cookies at both its Johnson City and Kingsport locations and donating all those proceeds.

Greenfield said she learned about the effort Monday, vetted it and realized after talking to Ostrovsky “it was something we wanted to be involved in.”

“If people want to purchase a beer and let me do a donation, that’s great with me,” Greenfield said. “If they want to donate through the QR code or through the donation box, that’s wonderful too. I think it’s a great cause we need to all get behind.”

Businesses interested in participating can email tnforukraine@gmail.com to learn more. Posters with QR codes will be delivered to them.

Greenfield said she was particularly sold because United Help Ukraine is an established charity run by volunteers and less than 1% of its receipts are needed for overhead.

“I think sometimes as Americans we just push money, and it makes us feel better, but we don’t really know where it’s going or how we’re giving,” she said.

“I do think that’s the beauty of this project. We know who’s in charge, we know their hearts are breaking over this and that they know where the money’s going to go.”