JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A car crashed into a pillar in front of a Johnson City business on Wednesday.

The crash occurred near the entrance of Olive Oil Divine located inside the Peerless Shopping Center located on North Roan Street.

Photo: Engineer Jason Lowe of the Johnson City Fire Department

The crash damaged a column in front of the store which led to firefighters having to stabilize the front of the building.

The crash did not damage the front of the store and the driver was unharmed.

Crews said that the crash was accidental and no charges are pending against the driver.