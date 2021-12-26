Shoppers rush to stores to spend Christmas gifts

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – While December leading up to Christmas Day might be the busiest shopping time of the year, after-Christmas shopping draws crowds as well.

Thousands spent the day after Christmas hitting the stores at the Pinnacle, both exchanging gifts and putting some newly gifted cash and cards to use.

“We’re out here buying Christmas stuff that we didn’t get for Christmas, but we got money for,” Naryah Wesley said.

Shoppers said they’re grateful for all of the presents they did receive this year.

“I got the new Xbox, and I got two new pairs of shoes,” Wesley said. “Clothes, gift cards, I got a Fitbit watch, perfume, body wash, a new robe.”

“For Christmas, I got some Legos,” Ryan Walker said. “A lot of money so I like that that’s pretty cool.”

Some shoppers were trying to put together the perfect outfit to enjoy New Years Eve and the rest of their days off in.

“Jeans, and like stuff I can wear to the Arby’s Classic,” Shopper Alona Logan said.

For many – it’s not about the tangible items they’re receiving this holiday but more about being with the people they love.

“It’s just spending time with family you know, good food, good family, good memories,” Walker said. “That’s really all it is. The gifts are a bonus, but family’s really all that matters.”