Shoppers hit stores for last weekend of holiday shopping

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – With only one week left until Christmas Day, shoppers are hitting malls, shopping centers and boutiques to get all of the items left on their list.

On Saturday, crowds of people arrived at The Pinnacle ready to grab up their last minute gifts.

“It’s busy, very busy,” Lexie Seymore said. “I have work, and then, today’s my only day to get it done.”

Seymore and other shoppers said just finding a parking spot took about 20 minutes.

“My friend and I wanted to go shopping,” Susan Knoche said. “I love shopping, any day of the week, any time of the week.”

There were lots of items that people were bouncing from store to store in search of.

“We were looking for jewelry, necklaces and things like that, and we were looking for like some games for the kids,” Knoche said.

Autumn Miller spent the day shopping with family, which is something she said she does every year for the holidays.

“Christmas isn’t really about gifts for me,” Miller said. “It’s just giving and spending time with my family.”

“I really hope people appreciate everybody and everything they have during this season,” Knoche said.

Christmas is still a week away, so there’s still time to find your friends and families their perfect gift.