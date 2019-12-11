‘Shop with a Cop’ provides underprivileged Carter Co. children with Christmas gifts

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Underprivileged children in our region got a special chance to shop with someone who protects and serves our community.

The Elizabethton Police Department teamed up with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office for its Shop with a Cop event.

The event pairs an officer with a child as they shop for some Christmas presents this holiday season.

Law enforcement in Carter County hold fundraisers for the event throughout the year to provide the best Christmas they can for the children.