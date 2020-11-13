‘Shop Small Greene’: Greene County Chamber of Commerce encourages community to support local next Saturday

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Small Business Saturday will be held on November 28, and the Greene County Partnership Chamber of Commerce said that “Shop Small Greene,” is traditionally the biggest shopping day of the year for smaller, locally-owned businesses.

Though the upcoming holiday season will look different from years past, the Greene County Partnership is encouraging the community to get out, shop small, and support local businesses on Small Business Saturday.

The partnership is set to host their “Annual Shopping Scavenger Hunt,” during which community members could win prizes from local businesses.

Small Business Saturday is the day after Black Friday, aimed at granting support to local, small businesses. The Greene County Partnership will be open as a stop on Small Business Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be selling Greeneville merchandise along with new ornaments.

The following businesses are participating this year:

Artistic Printers

Back Porch Antiques

Baileyton Antique Mall and General Mercantile

The Blessed Bee Herbs

Bee Well Day Spa

Bravo Home Design & Decor

Brolin and Bailey Co.

Broyles General Store

Brown Nest Mercantile

Brumley’s Expressions

The Burlap Bunny

Catalyst Coffee Company

Central Drug Store

Creamy Cup

Creekside Vinyl

Esther and Ella Boutique

Greene County Partnership

Greeneville Antique Market

Gypsy Soul Market

Mercantile on Depot

Merle Norman Cosmetics

Mountain Song Jewelers

Paisley Peach Trading Co.

Pritchard Design

Shop Small Christmas Craft Show

Sleep Solutions Mattress Gallery

Still Waters Antiques

The Greene House

Town Square Package Store

Uprooted Health

For more information about Shop Small Greene or to find a map featuring participating businesses, visit the Greene County Partnership Facebook page, or call 423.638.4111.