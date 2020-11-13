‘Shop Small Greene’: Greene County Chamber of Commerce encourages community to support local next Saturday

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Small Business Saturday will be held on November 28, and the Greene County Partnership Chamber of Commerce said that “Shop Small Greene,” is traditionally the biggest shopping day of the year for smaller, locally-owned businesses.
Though the upcoming holiday season will look different from years past, the Greene County Partnership is encouraging the community to get out, shop small, and support local businesses on Small Business Saturday.
The partnership is set to host their “Annual Shopping Scavenger Hunt,” during which community members could win prizes from local businesses.
Small Business Saturday is the day after Black Friday, aimed at granting support to local, small businesses. The Greene County Partnership will be open as a stop on Small Business Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be selling Greeneville merchandise along with new ornaments.
The following businesses are participating this year:
- Artistic Printers
- Back Porch Antiques
- Baileyton Antique Mall and General Mercantile
- The Blessed Bee Herbs
- Bee Well Day Spa
- Bravo Home Design & Decor
- Brolin and Bailey Co.
- Broyles General Store
- Brown Nest Mercantile
- Brumley’s Expressions
- The Burlap Bunny
- Catalyst Coffee Company
- Central Drug Store
- Creamy Cup
- Creekside Vinyl
- Esther and Ella Boutique
- Greene County Partnership
- Greeneville Antique Market
- Gypsy Soul Market
- Mercantile on Depot
- Merle Norman Cosmetics
- Mountain Song Jewelers
- Paisley Peach Trading Co.
- Pritchard Design
- Shop Small Christmas Craft Show
- Sleep Solutions Mattress Gallery
- Still Waters Antiques
- The Greene House
- Town Square Package Store
- Uprooted Health
For more information about Shop Small Greene or to find a map featuring participating businesses, visit the Greene County Partnership Facebook page, or call 423.638.4111.