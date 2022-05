UPDATE: Washinton County Sheriff Keith Sexton confirmed one person sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Investigators are on the scene of a shooting Monday evening in the Gray community.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at the intersection of Bobby Hicks Highway and Kingsport Highway.

No other information has been released.

