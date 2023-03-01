KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in the Colonial Heights area of Kingsport.

Deputies responded to a shooting just after 8 p.m. at a home on Hillandale Drive, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says one person was transported for medical treatment.

Detectives remain on the scene and the investigation is still in the early stages.

There is no danger to the public, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story.