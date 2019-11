BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that sent one person to a hospital.

Sheriff Ray Foster says it happened Wednesday evening in the Big Rock area of the county.

Foster confirmed one person was flown by Medflight to a hospital.

No arrests have been made according to the sheriff, who also said the investigation remains in the early stages.

