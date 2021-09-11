Shooting under investigation in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired on Slate Creek Road on Saturday, Sept. 11, around 1:25 a.m.

According to a release from the BCSO, when officers arrived on the scene they found one male victim with gunshot wounds, but he did not appear to have life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to Buchanan General Hospital.

Police identified the suspect was taken into custody without incident. The identity of the suspect has not been released at this time.

A firearm was collected at the scene of the crime.

An investigation is ongoing, more details will be available when released.