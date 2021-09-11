Shooting under investigation in Buchanan County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: MGN Online/ Pixabay, Tony Webster)

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired on Slate Creek Road on Saturday, Sept. 11, around 1:25 a.m.

According to a release from the BCSO, when officers arrived on the scene they found one male victim with gunshot wounds, but he did not appear to have life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to Buchanan General Hospital.

Police identified the suspect was taken into custody without incident. The identity of the suspect has not been released at this time.

A firearm was collected at the scene of the crime.

An investigation is ongoing, more details will be available when released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss