Shooting suspect transported back to Carter County from NC

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man charged with two counts of attempted murder after a shooting was extradited back to Carter County Tuesday.

A report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office states deputies traveled to Lenoir, North Carolina to pick up Elijah Adams Taylor, 37.

Taylor was being held in the Caldwell County Detention Center and was served warrants for his attempted murder charges, as well as a warrant for failing to appear in Carter County court.

The report states Taylor was transported by deputies back to the Carter County Detention Center “without any issues.” He is being held without bond, CCSO reports.

Taylor was captured in Granite Falls, NC on Nov. 30 after police say he started a fight and shot at two people on Dave Buck Road in Carter County on the night of Nov. 26. One person was sent to the hospital after the shooting.

Taylor was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List after the shooting.