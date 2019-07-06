2 dead in apparent murder-suicide near Bulls Gap

SAINT CLAIR, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two people dead Friday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Walter Drive in the Saint Clair community near Bulls Gap.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired and found a 34-year-old woman and a man with gunshot wounds. The woman was taken to Hawkins County Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting as a murder-suicide and believes the man was the shooter.

No other information has been released.

