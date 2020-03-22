Breaking News
Bristol, TN officers investigating a shooting from Saturday night
Shooting investigation underway in Bristol, TN

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Tennessee Police Department is investigating the scene of a shooting from Saturday night.

According to investigators, crews responded to the 1200 block of Windsor Avenue just after 9 p.m. where they discovered a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

“He is currently listed in critical but stable condition. His name is not being released pending confirmation of notification of his next of kin. This investigation is currently on-going. We are limited in the amount of information we can release at this time in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation,” the department said in a press release.

