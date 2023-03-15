CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A longstanding family-style restaurant in Hampton announced on Wednesday it has closed.

Shirley’s Home Cooking on Highway 321 has been open for 33 years, according to the restaurant’s post. Health struggles within the family and post-COVID business life are two reasons owners say they’ve chosen to close, the post said.

Owners of the Hampton restaurant said just because the physical store is closing doesn’t mean the Shirley’s Home Cooking brand is gone.

“Who knows what the future holds for Shirley’s Home Cooking as a brand, but to continue to open and not have a backup plan for the future, would be doing a disservice to our guests that have traveled countless miles to enjoy a meal at Shirley’s,” the post states.

The announcement added that Shirley’s Home Cooking plans to continue catering, and will fulfill all orders that have already been placed.

The post said those interested in having Shirley’s cater an event can call them at 423-957-1320.