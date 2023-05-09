BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WJHL) — Singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow will perform at Beech Mountain Ski Resort and tickets will go on sale soon.

Crow announced she will play at the resort’s “Party on the Mountain” on Friday, July 28. She will be joined by Memphis-based soul and blues band Southern Avenue.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 4 p.m.

Venue and Artist presale will run Wednesday, March 10 through Friday, May 12 at 12:00 AM. Online ticket sales will open to the public on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m., according to the resort.