(WJHL) – News Channel 11 surprised Sherry Marion at her business, Open Doors Coffeehouse, to tell her she is the winner of the Remarkable Woman contest.

Sherry was selected as the winner due to her efforts in the community. She and her husband started the program Rise Up! for local kids who are underserved.

The program has helped thousands of kids in the Tri-Cities region in its 28-year existence and continues today. The Marions have also fostered many children over the years and adopted five.

Sherry also opened the successful Open Doors Coffeehouse in Johnson City. She laughs that it’s ironic because she was never a coffee drinker.

As the Remarkable Woman winner, Sherry receives $1,000 to donate to the organization of her choice. She also receives a gift package from partner Changes Medical Spa.