WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office spread some joy this Thanksgiving by serving 175 meals.

Deputies delivered Thanksgiving meals to 50 elderly participants of the Good Morning Wise County Program.

The social media post said that Coeburn, Virginia, area churches and volunteers with Troop 301 and students from Flatwoods Job Corps packaged 175 home-cooked meals for those in need.

WCSO deputies and volunteers delivered the meals this Thanksgiving.