Sheriff’s Office: US 23 South in Wise Co. closed near Norton due to wrong-way crash Wednesday

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Drivers near Norton can expect delays on U.S. 23 Southbound Wednesday morning following a wrong-way crash involving a tractor-trailer.

According to a post from the sheriff’s office, a “very serious accident” occurred in the Southbound lane of U.S. 23 around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The post says the crash involved a wrong-way driver and a secondary vehicle near the Cloverleaf close to the U.S. 58 interchange. The Virginia Department of Transportation reports a tractor-trailer was involved.

“This area will be full of emergency vehicles and first responders for some time so please stay out of this area until we update this post as clear for travel,” the post reads.

An update on the post at 5 a.m. says both Southbound lanes remain closed while an investigation continues.

The Virginia Department of Transportation 511 Traffic Map reports that as of 5:31 a.m., traffic is still being detoured off Exit 1 and onto U.S. 58 before returning to U.S. 23.