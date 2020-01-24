Sheriff’s Office: Person ‘unaccounted for’ after Wise, Va. house fire

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – A resident of a house that caught fire on Thursday night is currently unaccounted for, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office posted to Facebook on Thursday night saying the Wise Fire Department and Coeburn Fire Department responded to a house fire in the Pole Bridge Road area of Wise, Virginia.

The house was fully engulfed at the time of the fire departments’ response.

The post says one of the residents of the home is unaccounted for, and an investigation is ongoing.

The Virginia State Police are investigating.