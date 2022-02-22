VANSANT, Va. (WJHL) — Investigators say a preliminary investigation suggests there was no foul play in the death of a missing Buchanan County man.

According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Jonathan Kelly, 36, was found Sunday by a family member who was searching for him. Kelly’s body was discovered in a shallow creek in a wooded area between Slate Creek Road and Compton Mountain Road.

A preliminary examination by the state medical examiner found that Kelly did not have any wounds or injuries that would have caused his death or indicated that foul play was involved.

The sheriff’s office said more forensic testing will be performed in order to determine his cause of death.

On Jan. 30, the sheriff’s office asked the public to be on the lookout for Kelly, who lived in the Whitewood area and had not been seen since Jan. 27.