Sheriff’s Office: Most roads in Buchanan County passable after mudslides, flooding overnight

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After a night of flooding and mudslides in Buchanan County, the sheriff’s office says most roads in the county are passable as of Tuesday morning.

According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia Department of Transportation and local first responders have been working through the night after mudslides and flash flooding closed several roads.

Areas and routes south of Grundy, Virginia were some of the most impacted areas, according to the sheriff’s office.

VDOT still reports some weather-related road closures in Buchanan County.

According to the VDOT 511 Map, the following roads are still closed due to flooding:

VA-83 West from Grundy to Hurley Road

Route 656 West at Looneys Creek Road

Route 656 East at Looneys Creek Road

Route 609 West from King Solomon Colley Road to the Dickenson County Line

According to Appalachian Power’s Outage Map, almost 1,000 customers in Buchanan County are without power on Tuesday morning.